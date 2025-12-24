If she ever steps foot in a wrestling ring, WNBA star Sophie Cunningham would want to face WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella in a match.

During a recent interview with Bryanna Sports, Cunningham talked about her professional wrestling aspirations. While she didn't have a ring name picked out, she promised it'd be “spicy and feisty.”

When asked who she'd want as a dancing partner in a WWE match. She's a little rusty on her knowledge of the roster — “Girl, I don't even know — I haven't even watched it in so long,” she conceded — but she did name the Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie) as potential Superstars to team up with or face.

Nikki Bella responded to the call-out in the comments section. She replied, “I'll take her on one on one,” with kiss mark and praise hands emojis.

The interviewer called the Bella Twins the “best,” and Cunningham sheepishly said, “Well, I'm hopefully gonna take away their shine one day.” Perhaps she will get the chance.

WWE made a call to WNBA star Sophie Cunningham

The interview came in the wake of Cunningham's recent comments about WWE on her Show Me Something podcast. She said that she “grew up on” WWE, and she called John Cena “the absolute best.”

Additionally, she revealed that she had been asked to do something with WWE in the past. Cunningham kept the door open for a potential future in the business. “Maybe after [the] offseason, maybe us two [herself and co-host West Wilson] will be the new WWE duo,” Cunningham said.

Wilson didn't seem as enthusiastic about their tag team potential, which Cunningham called him out for. “I can tell that you are not a big WWE fan because you don't get amped up, and when I said we could be a wrestling duo, that would hype our fans freaking up,” Cunningham said to Wilson. “And you're like, [flatly] ‘Oh, yeah.' I'm like, ‘Come on, West!'”

Never say never. Crazier things have happened in the world of professional wrestling. If Cunningham ever joins them, that would become a huge story.