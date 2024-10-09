The Houston Astros had a disappointing end to the season, crashing out of the postseason early after getting swept in the Wild Card round by the Detroit Tigers. However, it has now been revealed that one of their key players was dealing with a significant injury throughout the end of the regular season and their brief postseason appearance.

Super utilityman Mauricio Dubon played the final month of the season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb and will require surgery to repair the damaged ligament, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Dubon injured his thumb on Sept. 6 against the Arizona Diamondbacks while sliding into first base. While X-rays initially came back clean, the ligament tear was discovered after further imaging was done.

The typical recovery time for this type of injury is usually between six to eight weeks according to Rome. That means Dubon should have more-than enough time to get back to 100% before the start of Spring Training.

Despite playing through what seems to be a painful and significant injury, Dubon's production never dipper. In the 18 games he played hurt, Dubon slashed .291/.322/.346 while continuing to play Gold Glove-caliber defense across the diamond for the Astros. Without Dubon, the Astros may not have been able to fend off the Seattle Mariners in the race for the AL West division title.

What Mauricio Dubon means to the Houston Astros

Even though he may not be a household name, Dubon is one of the Astros' most important players. While he is a capable hitter, batting .269 this season, Dubon's best attribute is his versatility.

A utility Gold Glove winner in 2023, Dubon started games at every position except pitcher and catcher this season. While he spent the majority of his time in the outfield, he is still an elite defender at second base, and can hold his own at shortstop, third base and first base. Dubon's versatility was especially valuable to the Astros this season when they dealt with so many injuries, most notably when star right fielder Kyle Tucker missed over three months with a fractured shin. Dubon was able to step in and help keep the Astros afloat.

Heading into next season, expect Dubon to continue to play a utility role for the Astros instead of spending the majority of his time at one position. However, if they are unable to re-sign Alex Bregman, a more permanent move to third base could make sense.