The Houston Astros were defeated by the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day, as Mike Trout led the way with a home run. Houston is looking to bounce back on Friday night in a rematch with LA. Before the game, Chandler Rome of The Athletic provided updates on a number of injured Astros players, including star reliever Josh Hader.

“Josh Hader threw a bullpen today. Bennett Sousa's oblique strain was Grade 1 and he shouldn't miss much more than the required 15 days on the injured list. Enyel De Los Santos is making a rehab appearance at Triple-A Sugar Land tonight,” Rome wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Hader is dealing with a biceps injury. The Astros are hopeful that he can return sooner rather than later. The fact that he threw a bullpen on Friday is encouraging, but it is uncertain how the bullpen went. Still, the left-handed veteran pitcher is taking steps in the right direction.

Hader, 31, pitched to a stellar 2.05 ERA across 48 outings last year. He recorded 28 saves and struck out 76 hitters in his 52.2 innings of work on the mound.

Bennett Sousa and Enyel De Los Santos also received encouraging updates. The Astros should be getting stronger within the next few weeks.

For Hader, his official injury timeline is uncertain. He is currently on the injured list. Houston will continue to monitor and provide updates on his injury status as they are made available.

The Astros and Angels will play once again on Friday night at 8:15 PM EST in what should be a competitive American League West matchup.