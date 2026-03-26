The Houston Astros opened their season against the Los Angeles Angels with one of Opening Day’s strangest moments, as Yordan Alvarez appeared to launch a no-doubt home run that instead turned into a foul ball because of an unusual roof rule at Daikin Park.

Alvarez stepped to the plate in the first inning and drove a towering fly ball toward right field. Off the bat, it looked destined to clear the wall and give Houston an early lead. Instead, the ball struck the overhead roof structure near the right-field line, creating immediate confusion inside the stadium.

Umpires quickly ruled the play a foul ball, overturning what appeared to be a home run. After review confirmed the call, Alvarez remained at the plate but later struck out, ending the scoring opportunity and shifting momentum away from Houston.

The ruling drew attention because the ball made contact with the roof over foul territory. Under Daikin Park’s ground rules, that contact results in a dead ball and an automatic foul. Had the ball struck the roof over fair territory, it would have remained in play.

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger shared the strange sequence on X, formerly Twitter, as the unusual play unfolded.

“Strange play here at Daikin Park. Yordan Alvarez's fly ball to right field hit the roof. It's ruled a foul ball and was confirmed after a review.”

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Strange play here at Daikin Park. Yordan Alvarez's fly ball to right field hit the roof. It's ruled a foul ball and was confirmed after a review. pic.twitter.com/l31wroJCMv — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) March 26, 2026

The replay only added to the frustration for Astros fans, many of whom questioned why the roof remained closed. In a different scenario, Alvarez likely circles the bases for an early highlight as Houston seizes early momentum.

Instead, the Astros lost a potential run due to a rare ballpark quirk, underscoring how unique stadium rules can directly influence the outcome of a game.

As play continued, the Angels capitalized later in the game. Thanks to a Mike Trout solo home run, Los Angeles currently holds a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.