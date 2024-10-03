Houston Astros star Alex Bregman is set to enter free agency following the team's postseason defeat. Jose Altuve has made it clear that he wants the Astros to re-sign the infielder. Astros manager Joe Espada echoed a similar sentiment on Thursday.

“I've talked a lot about how much I love the individual, the human,” Espada said, via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com “I think what makes this team really good is the character of the people in clubhouse. He's one of the best I've ever been around. I've would love to have Bregman playing third base for us next year.”

The Astros have won two World Series championships within the past decade. Bregman and Altuve have led the team during that span. Losing Bregman would feel like the end of an era in Houston.

Astros general manager Dana Brown addressed Altuve's previous comments about hoping the team re-signs Bregman.

“Ultimately, we will have some discussions with (Scott) Boras and also with Bregman,” Brown said, via McTaggart. “We've had some small talk… We know what he means to this organization.”

Will Astros re-sign Alex Bregman?

Bregman did not have a great 2024 season. The 30-year-old ultimately slashed .260/.315/.453/.768 across 145 games played. Still, he probably played well enough to draw free agency interest from teams. Additionally, Bregman is a two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star who has finished within the top five of MVP voting on two separate occasions.

With that being said, Bregman's production has declined in recent years. He was one of the best players in baseball in 2018 and 2019. In 2022 and 2023, Bregman recorded respectable, albeit far from spectacular numbers. And as mentioned, his 2024 performance did not live up to his lofty expectations.

Bregman may not receive the contract he is looking for in free agency. Perhaps his resume will lead to teams displaying a willingness to give him a lucrative contract, though. The Astros are seemingly open to a reunion, but there will likely be competition for the third baseman.