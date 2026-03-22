After a terrifying moment from last summer, Houston Astros 3B Carlos Correa recently revealed he nearly lost his life. During a family outing on Lake Minnetonka, Correa found himself stranded in deep water, battling severe cramps while trying to keep both himself and his young son afloat.

Correa described how his hamstrings and quads began to lock up as he swam back toward the boat, with his three-year-old son Kylo clinging to his shoulders. Without a life jacket, the situation quickly turned dangerous. As his energy faded, the Astros star spotted a nearby buoy and made a desperate attempt to reach it.

“Pappi, are we going to be OK?” his son asked in the middle of the ordeal. Correa reassured him, but internally, he knew the situation was critical. “This is all I got,” he recalled thinking as he fought to stay above water.

After reaching the buoy, Correa briefly lost his grip and slipped underwater, injuring his hand while grabbing the chain. Still, he managed to hold on long enough to call for help. His father-in-law, who was on the boat, heard his cries and swam out with a life jacket, tossing it just within reach. Correa was able to grab it with his pinkie while holding onto the buoy, finally giving him a chance to recover.

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In the middle of the chaos, Correa turned to his faith. “Lord, save me,” he prayed. “I promise you that if you save me from this one, I will serve you and I will serve you forever.”

The experience has had a lasting impact on Correa’s life. Since then, he has become more open about his faith, even organizing weekly Bible studies at his home during the offseason. What started as a small gathering grew into a community of dozens.

For Correa, the incident was more than a close call. It was a turning point. As he later reflected, “Some storms don’t come in your life to drown you.”