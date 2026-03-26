The Houston Astros open their season vs. the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon, with close attention on Jeremy Pena’s status. As Opening Day arrives, fans continue to monitor lineup updates while the team carefully manages its shortstop.

Pena, the 2022 World Series MVP, remains active but will not start on Opening Day. He is recovering from a fractured right ring finger sustained March 4 during a World Baseball Classic exhibition.

Although Pena avoided the injured list, Houston has opted for a cautious approach. The club has emphasized caution early in the season, balancing competitiveness with player health as the club aims to keep key contributors available and effective over the long grind of the schedule. Instead of participating in standard pregame routines at Minute Maid Park, he has been limited to controlled work, a decision that directly impacts the Astros 2026 Opening Day lineup.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported the latest update on X, formerly Twitter, as the club finalizes its plans before first pitch.

“Jeremy Peña is in Sugar Land this morning taking live at-bats, a team spokesman said.”

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The 2025 MLB All-Star took those at-bats with Triple-A Sugar Land, facing live pitching to regain timing. The session follows his return to action on Tuesday, when Pena homered in a late spring exhibition game.

Despite that progress, his availability for tonight remains limited. Multiple reports have already confirmed he is not in the starting lineup for Opening Day, as the Astros prioritize a gradual ramp-up.

Manager Joe Espada could still deploy Pena in a controlled, off-the-bench role. However, the team is clearly prioritizing long-term readiness over an immediate full workload.

Overall, this update signals positive momentum, but not a full return. For now, Houston’s lineup reflects a measured approach as the Astros begin their 2026 season.