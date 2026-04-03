The Los Angeles Lakers faced a harsh reality on Thursday night, as they were blown out by the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder, 139-96, while also losing star guard Luka Doncic to injury. The Slovenian All-Star left the game in the third quarter after suffering a left hamstring strain, the same leg that had previously kept him out multiple times this season.

Doncic appeared to be in discomfort as early as the first quarter, frequently grabbing his left leg. Be that as it may, head coach JJ Redick confirmed that the 27-year-old was medically cleared to play.

“We checked him out. He got work done, he was cleared,” Redick said following the game. “Again, we're not going to put a player at risk. Those things happen.”

Doncic returned momentarily but exited with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter after a non-contact play, visibly frustrated as he limped to the locker room.

In his 26 minutes on the floor, Doncic struggled against Oklahoma City's relentless defense, finishing with 12 points on 3-of-10 shooting, one three-pointer made on seven attempts, seven assists, six turnovers, and four rebounds. He was a minus-25 when he left the court, ending a stretch where he had scored 40 or more points in five of his previous seven games. At the time of his departure, Los Angeles trailed 90-58.

An MRI scheduled for Friday will determine the severity of the hamstring strain. A Grade I strain typically requires 1–2 weeks of recovery, while a Grade II strain could sideline a player for 3-6 weeks.

Given the playoffs are set to begin on April 18, any prolonged absence could impact the Lakers' postseason positioning, even though the team has already secured the Western Conference's third seed with a 50-27 record.

The Lakers will have a chance to reassess Doncic's status when they host a rematch against the Thunder on Tuesday, April 7, potentially offering a clearer picture of the superstar's availability ahead of the playoffs.