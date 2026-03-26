The Houston Astros will begin their 2026 MLB season with a battle with the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park. Closer Josh Hader will start the season on the injured list and will not be available for Opening Day. But the recent news revealed it might be a short time, according to Astros' beat writer Chandler Rome.

“The Astros hope Josh Hader will be facing hitters by mid-April, GM Dana Brown said,” Rome wrote on X.

The updates about Hader have been conflicting lately, and there was no real indication of when he would be ready to start the season. Hader has been dealing with his upper-body injury for months since sustaining it at the end of last season. He pitched in 48 games, going 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 28 saves while striking out 76 players.

Article Continues Below

The Astros had been monitoring Hader's status throughout Spring Training and finally decided he was not ready to return. If Hader can get back to throwing to pitchers by the mid-April timeline, it could suggest a return as soon as May. The Astros will look to start the season strong and make the playoffs after missing them last season.