San Francisco Giants manager Tony Vitello already drew considerable attention by just being the first manager to jump from college to MLB without any previous big-league coaching experience, but his memorable media sessions are only shining a brighter spotlight on himself. However, his ear-catching soundbites obviously produce a different reaction when the club wins. Vitello's latest one is sure to amuse the masses.

Following a 7-2 victory versus the visiting New York Mets, which saw Rafael Devers hit his first home run of the season, The former Tennessee Volunteers skipper put context on the back burner and mentioned the name of one of the most newsworthy athletes in the sports world today.

“And then Rafi, I mentioned golf, you know, Tiger … I guess bad timing,” the 2024 national champion said, per Justice delos Santos of The Mercury News. Legendary golfer Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI in late March after crashing into a truck near his residence in Jupiter Island, Florida. Although his individual excellence can certainly inspire players like Devers, he is currently making headlines for the wrong reasons.

Whether he is quoting Kanye West, expressing regret in the first series of the regular season or bringing up Woods at a strange time, Tony Vitello is keeping everyone on their toes through the first week of his managerial tenure in San Francisco. If the Giants continue to play good baseball — won three of their last four since getting swept by the New York Yankees — then this unique personality will be highlighted as a positive.

But if the team craters, then Vitello's colorful remarks will be used to label him unfit and unprepared for The Show. It is an unfortunate spot to be in, but he clearly has no reservations about being himself. Authenticity can take a manager a long way in MLB, so the Bay Area will just have to wait and see how this campaign unfolds.

If nothing else, the Giants are quickly becoming one of the most interesting squads in the league.