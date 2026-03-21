The Houston Astros received encouraging news regarding Jeremy Pena’s recovery, offering a positive early-camp update as the team continues to monitor his progress. Comments from manager Jeremy Espada raise optimism about the shortstop's potential return timeline.

Pena is recovering from a fractured right ring finger suffered earlier this month while fielding a ground ball during an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic. The injury occurred as he was ramping up with Team Dominican Republic, ultimately preventing him from participating in the tournament. Since then, the Astros have taken a cautious but steady approach to his recovery.

Recently, Pena reached an important milestone by resuming hitting activities. This step marks a key phase in his ultimate recovery process, particularly for a player whose value depends on both offensive production and defensive reliability. The Astros view these developments as strong signs of progress.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reported the latest update on X, formerly Twitter, sharing Espada’s comments on the progression of Pena at camp Saturday.

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“Jeremy Peña swung a bat yesterday and will do so again today, Joe Espada said.”

Rome additionally noted the 28-year-old shortstop is now swinging on consecutive days, an important benchmark in his recovery. This development suggests his finger can handle increased baseball activity without setbacks.

Additionally, the Astros manager has not ruled out the idea of the shortstop debuting on Opening Day, keeping that possibility firmly in play. His return would provide stability to both the infield and lineup as the Astros prepare for the season. Houston opens with a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels—the same team that eliminated them from postseason contention at the end of the 2025 season, snapping an eight-year playoff streak that included two World Series championships.

Ultimately, the club remains committed to a measured recovery plan. If his progress continues, Pena could rejoin the lineup in the near future and provide a timely boost as the season begins.