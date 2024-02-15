Justin Verlander was dealing with a shoulder issue as pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training.

The Houston Astros are gearing up for the 2024 season with a Justin Verlander injury to monitor. The veteran star's shoulder was recently giving him some trouble, potentially throwing the beginning of his season into uncertainty. For now, things seem to be smoothed out.

Fortunately for the Astros, Verlander was able to jump right back into throwing off the mound at Thursday’s practice. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, team manager Joe Espada said that the plan was for Verlander to throw off the mound if he did well in his catch session. By the looks of it, the soon-to-be-41-year-old is still doing alright as he gears up for his 19th season.

Good news for the Astros. Justin Verlander throws off the mound. pic.twitter.com/XqYY1d7Rhd — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 15, 2024

In 162.1 innings last season, Justin Verlander posted a 3.22 ERA, 144 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.133, his worst mark since 2017. His health and ability will be under scrutiny this season as he continues to age further away from his prime years.

The Astros are relying on the same pitching core of Verlander, Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier as they look to take down a new superpower in their division, the Texas Rangers. J.P. France's timeline has been delayed due to shoulder inflammation and has been given an off day, according to Will Kunkel of FOX 26 Hoston, though there isn’t any serious concern that he could be inactive on Opening Day.

With Josh Hader taking the closer role and rising star Yainer Diaz soon to take the starting catcher spot, the Astros should remain one of the elite squads in all of MLB.