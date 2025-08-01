The Minnesota Twins walked away from the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline as big sellers. However, they were also part of the day's biggest move. After news broke that the Houston Astros had interest in a reunion with Carlos Correa, Minnesota obliged. After the move went through, Correa's agent, Scotty Boras, made a comparison between the Twins and Cal Raleigh.

Raleigh, who is in the middle of a historic season for the Seattle Mariners, has a unique nickname. The “Big Dumper” moniker has followed the catcher for years. Instead of it being a joke, the nickname defines one of the league's most powerful bats this season. According to Boras, it also describes the Twins after the MLB trade deadline.

Correa was not the only big name that Minnesota moved on from on Thursday. The Twins sent Willi Castro to the Chicago Cubs and Jhoan Durán to the Philadelphia Phillies. Boras spoke to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes about Minnesota's trades, saying that Raleigh is not the only one who deserves his nickname.

“Apparently the Big Dumper has a Twin,” Boras said.

One of the biggest issues facing the Twins at the MLB trade deadline was their sizable payroll. Castro and Durán are preparing for free agency this winter. Correa, on the other hand, has a contract scaling from $33.3 million to $20 million next season. It is all a part of the six-year, $200 million deal he signed back in 2023. It is a lower price, but still a big one for the Twins to pay.

Minnesota had a dominant stretch in May, but were not good enough to seriously contend for a playoff spot. When the Twins lost Byron Buxton to the injured list yet again, their fate was all but sealed. After selling major pieces at the MLB trade deadline, Minnesota has to go back to the drawing board.

The Astros, on the other hand, bolster a weak infield with Correa's return. He will serve as Houston's third baseman now that Isaac Paredes is out for the season. After the trade went through, both Correa and Boras were happy to be back with the Astros after the Twins dumped his contract.