The Houston Astros smell blood in the water. The reigning AL champions have taken a commanding 2-0 lead over the Yankees in the 2022 ALCS. They’ve done so off the back of their immaculate pitching rotation. Their starters have shut down the New York offense, and the relievers just piled on the damage.

Because of that, we can expect the Astros to go for the jugular in the next two games of the ALCS against the Yankees. We can see that in who they are selecting to be the starters for Game 3 and 4 of the ALCS. They’ll be throwing a couple of young but talented arms to the fire in Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr.

Cristian Javier will start Game 3 of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/oPgzES6zB2 — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2022

Lance McCullers Jr. will start Game 4 of the ALCS. pic.twitter.com/Yn4WkHJqgM — Houston Astros (@astros) October 21, 2022

After spending time in the Astros’ bullpen, Cristian Javier has emerged as a true elite option for the team in 2022. He has been thrust to a starting role this year, and he’s paid off their trust with an excellent performance. His 2.54 ERA and 11.7 S09 is a testament to how dangerous he is on the mound.

Lance McCullers Jr, on the other hand, has been one of the most touted stars of the Astros’ rotation. The right-hander has been dealing with multiple significant injuries over the last few years. When he’s healthy like he is this season, though, LMJ is a sight to behold. Houston will be trusting him to potentially close out the series in a sweep.

So far, the Astros’ pitching staff has completely dominated the once-mighty Yankees in the ALCS. Can Javier and McCullers continue this streak?