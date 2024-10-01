The Houston Astros are gearing up for a Wild Card playoff matchup against the Detroit Tigers. However, the Astros will be without Justin Verlander.

Houston has left Verlander off of their Wild Card roster, via Robert Murray of FanSided. While he will be eligible to pitch in further series should the Astros advance, Verlander will not have the opportunity to face his former team.

While Verlander is a likely Hall of Famer, his 2024 numbers have left a lot to be desired. He holds a 5.48 ERA and a 74/27 K/BB ratio. Verlander spent a lot of time on the shelf and wasn't his normal effective self when he was on the mound.

He offers plenty of experience and playoff pedigree, but Houston decided that Verlander's struggles were too risky. The Astros will enter their Tigers matchup relying on their remaining pitchers and AL West winning surge to advance in the postseason.

What his exile off the roster means for the rest of the playoffs and Justin Verlander's future in Houston is unknown.

State of Astros' pitching rotation entering playoffs

While the Astros felt they could afford leaving Verlander at home, Houston's pitching staff has been decimated by injuries throughout the season. Five players are on the 60-day injured list as the playoffs open.

Houston will be turning their attention to players such as Framber Valdez, Yusei Kikuchi and Ronel Blanco. Kikuchi holds an impressive 2.70 ERA and a 76/14 K/BB ratio over his 10 starts with the Astros. Blanco is right behind him with a 2.80 ERA and a 166/68 K/BB ratio. Valdez, who Houston named their Game 1 starter against Detroit, has pitched to a 2.91 ERA and a 169/55 K/BB ratio.

As a whole, the Astros' starting rotation ranks ninth in the league with their 3.81 ERA. Their .233 batting average against is second in the league while 111 home runs allowed are tied for the 11th-fewest. Houston's 326 walks allowed are the third-fewest.

At least for now, the Astros believe their rotation is better off without Justin Verlander in it. He is a legend in the game, but his 2024 campaign hasn't been up to par. Houston will look to take down Detroit and move on in the postseason before making a further decision on Verlander.