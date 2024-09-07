After a brutal start to the season, the Houston Astros have asserted themselves and are in a familiar position. They are in first place in the American League West and they have a 4.5-game lead with three weeks to go in the regular season. The Astros are clearly a balanced team with excellent starting pitching, a dependable bullpen, power and consistent hitting. They have also demonstrated that they know how to make the right move at the trade deadline.

The Astros acquired left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. At the time, it did not seem like a huge move because Kikuchi had not been a consistent pitcher through much of the 2024 season. However, once he joined the Astros, Kikuchi has been a much more effective hurler.

The Astros have been successful during his starts, as he has been razor sharp since donning a Houston uniform. The Astros have won all six of his starts, as he has pitched with confidence and determination every time he has taken the mound for Houston manager Joe Espada.

In addition to the team's success, Kikuchi has been rewarded with a 3-0 record for the Astros and he has recorded a 2.57 earned run average. Kikuchi's efforts have produced victories over the Rangers, Orioles, Rays (twice), Red Sox and Royals.

Kikuchi was traded to the Astros for right-hander Jake Bloss, outfielder Joey Loperfido and infield prospect Will Wagner.

Astros have outdistanced the AL West competition

The Astros were looking up at the Seattle Mariner for much of the season as they appeared to be in deep trouble after starting the season with 11 losses in their first 13 games. The losing continued throughout April and they had a 7-19 record before winning four of five and starting a long climb to respectability.

They really didn't start to regain their swagger until late June when they won 13 of 15 games in a surge that concluded in early July. That allowed the Astros to climb back into contention and send the message to Houston general manager Dana Brown that adding talented players like Kikuchi would benefit their chances and help them get to the postseason once again.

The Astros have made the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. They have won the World Series twice in that span, including the first in franchise history in 2017. That victory was a seven-game triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also won in 2022 when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Kikuchi has a 7-9 record overall with a 4.24 ERA and 177 strikeouts in 150.2 innings. His effectiveness with the Astros has been underscored by his ability to strike out opposing hitters. He has fanned 47 batters in 35.0 innings.