The Houston Astros are coming off a tough defeat to the Detroit Lions in the American League Wild Card series. Houston lost Game 1 3-1 and hoped to even things up on Wednesday. However, the Tigers continued their stout performance and handed the Astros a 5-2 Game 2 loss, which ended their postseason run. Many eyes are on veteran third baseman Alex Bregman amid departure rumors.

Bregman will enter unrestricted free agency during the offseason, and he shared a straightforward, but emotion-invoking message on X (formerly Twitter) just hours after his team's AL Wild Card defeat:

“Thank you Houston,” Bregman wrote.

Alex Bregman has been with the Astros since 2016 and won two championships with the team (2017 and 2022). Fans in Bregman's comment section displayed gratitude for his contributions to the team throughout his years:

“Thanks for the great years!” one fan commented

“No thank you!! We want you to retire in Houston,” another added.

“Thank you Alex for all you've done! Hope you'll be back next season my guy. Always rooting for you,” another fan wrote.

One fan even came up with a list of reasons to persuade Bregman to stay with the Astros:

Meanwhile, other fans begged Bregman not to leave:

“NO DON'T GO PLEASE MAN,” one fan commented.

“Don't do this to us bro you're coming back,” another added.

One user summed up fans' sentiments about Bregman's free agency with an elaborate message:

“I would run through a brick wall for you [Alex]. I hope [Scott Boras] and the front office can put together a sweet offer but if not I want you to know that it has been an honor to watch you play all these years man. I will root for you wherever you land,” the fan commented.

Alex Bregman and Astros' season might be over but there remains hope for the future. it will be interesting to see what happens during the offseason.