The legacy of Jose Altuve continues to grow.

The Houston Astros star never fails to amaze baseball fans everywhere and on Saturday against the New York Yankees, he reached an impressive career milestone. Altuve took a 1-2 offering from left-hander Nestor Cortes and left the yard for his 200th home run, tying the game in the process:

Jose Altuve left no doubt for career home run No. 200. 👏 (MLB X @BudweiserUSA) pic.twitter.com/5csU99HtP2 — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2023

Due to injuries, that was just Altuve's eighth long ball of the campaign. But, he's only played 41 games. Throughout his career, the Venezuelan has consistently put up decent power numbers, posting 20+ homers in five seasons. He even went deep 31 times in 2019 and 2021. With his 200th bomb, he becomes the 31st active player in the big leagues to reach the feat. Not bad by any means. There's a plethora of big names on that list as well, including the likes of Manny Machado, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and others.

Jose Altuve is hitting .281 on the year and if he can stay healthy, will undoubtedly be an important piece for Houston as they look to make another deep run in the postseason. Bringing back Justin Verlander at the trade deadline certainly helps.

The Astros are currently second in the American League West with a 63-48 record and sit just 1.5 games behind the Texas Rangers for first place. Yordan Alvarez is also back in the lineup, giving Dusty Baker a major boost with two of his best offensive weapons available once again.

The ‘Stros wrap up a three-game set with the Bronx Bombers on Sunday before heading to Maryland for a tough series with the surging Baltimore Orioles. That will be a great test.