The Houston Astros may have lost to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, but at least Jose Altuve gave the team something positive to celebrate.

Altuve stepped up big time in a bid to help the Astros against the Reds, tallying his 35th career four-hit game. He hit a single and even stole a base in the first inning before recording a double in the third and fifth innings. Then by the seventh inning, he launched a homer to the stands to complete the record.

In doing so, the Venezuelan star surpassed Astros legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio for the most four-game hits in franchise history. Houston lost the game 10-3, but Altuve's feat was certainly worthy of some recognition.

After the game, Altuve talked about the record as well and shared his delight that he was once again mentioned along with Biggio. It's not the first Biggio record that he has broken, but it's always special for him considering how important the icon is to the franchise.

“I said it many times, every time that I get my name next to his, it’s an honor for me. [Biggio] is a Hall of Famer, 3,000 hits, Houston hero. He's a great guy, and he’s been helping me a lot, so it's an honor,” Altuve said, per MLB.com.

It hasn't been long since Jose Altuve joined Craig Biggio as one of four Astros players to score at least 1000 career runs, though he has plenty of work to do if he even wants to get close to the latter's tally. Biggio had 1844 runs in a legendary career with Houston that spanned 20 years.

Sure enough, it will be interesting to see what's the next franchise record that Altuve will break, though it's certainly awesome to see him stay motivated and inspired by the legends before him.