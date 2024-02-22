Astros star Justin Verlander shares an injury update.

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. Verlander's chances of being ready for Opening Day are in question at the moment. Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared the latest Verlander update along with quotes from the Astros star.

“Verlander threw for the third time down here on Wednesday after a shoulder setback last month, and while he looked and felt fine, he admits to being behind schedule. Opening Day is in peril again. ‘Not impossible,' he said, ‘but it’s going to be tight,'” Heyman wrote in an article for the New York Post.

Verlander says he could be ready for Opening Day. The Astros will proceed with caution, though. Although Verlander is still performing at a high level, the fact is that he is 41 years old. There is no reason to rush him back early in the season.

The primary goal is having Justin Verlander available in the playoffs so the Astros will continue to closely monitor his injury status.

Astros need Justin Verlander

The Astros have a talented team. They are expecting to compete for a playoff berth once again. They should be alright even if Verlander misses some time.

With that being said, Houston needs the ace in the rotation this season. Missing a few starts is one thing, but the last thing the Astros want to do is rush him back and risk his long-term injury status.

Verlander finished the 2023 season with a respectable 3.22 ERA between the New York Mets and Astros. With Houston, he pitched to a 3.31 ERA across 11 starts.

In 2022, Verlander led the Astros to a World Series victory and won the American League Cy Young award. He's just one year removed from that elite performance, so Astros fans are excited to see what Verlander has in store this season.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Verlander's injury status as they are made available.