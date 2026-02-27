Carlos Correa wasted no time establishing himself as a star in 2015 with the Houston Astros. He won the American League Rookie of the Year and looked like a future star. Sure enough, Correa would go on to make two All-Star teams with the Astros. He also won a World Series in 2017.

Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2022 and earned his third All-Star selection with the ball club. In 2025, however, the Twins traded Correa back to the Astros — a move that even surprised the star infielder.

“Well I never thought it would be possible to come back,” Correa said, via MLB Network. “And then when I got the call that it was a possibility, when we made it happen, we were very happy. You know, my parents live in Houston, my wife's family is in Texas, it's just a lot better for the kids to grow up around family and for everybody to be together. It worked out perfect.

“And we come here with a chance to win the World Series every single year, which is what we always wanted.”

The Astros are currently in spring training as they prepare for the new season. Correa will certainly play a big role in helping the Astros throughout the 2026 campaign.

He performed well after the trade last year. Correa ended up hitting .290/.355/.430 across 51 games played in Houston. The All-Star obviously understands what it takes to find success with the Astros.

He will look to help the ball club return to the postseason this year.