After a surprisingly long stint in free agency, former Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker decided on his next MLB team earlier this year: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Discussing his offseason and how his free agency process shook out on MLB Network, Tucker was asked how his time in Houston has impacted his professional career, with the four-time All-Star noting he's very fortunate to have come up through such a quality organization.

“Yeah, I mean, I've played with a lot of really good players throughout my career. I'm very fortunate to be a part of really good teams at the same time. So, I mean, this team is no different from the rest,” Tucker noted.

“I mean, there are some phenomenal people and players on this squad, just like I've had in the past. And it's my third team now in the last three years. So, it was a little weird at first, but you kind of get used to it. It's kind of part of the game. And the more you play in spring training, once the season starts and everything, it kind of just feels like every other day, and you get used to it.”

Asked to really dig into the day-to-day and identify some lessons that have traveled with him through his MLB career from his Astros days, Tucker noted to take the season as it comes, as it's a very long ride.

“More so like every day-to-day stuff that you need to take care of things to make sure you're prepared to play every single day,” Tucker said. “I mean, it's a long season. It's 162 games. And in the back of your mind, you know you're going to be in the playoffs, and you've got to be prepared for that as well.”

Will it be weird for some Astros fans to see Tucker go from taking down the Dodgers in the World Series to joining the Evil Empire after a single season in Chicago? Most certainly so, but hey, after learning the Astros way earlier in his career, he's now reaping the rewards as one of the highest-paid players in MLB history, so can Houston fans really be mad?