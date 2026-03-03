As Houston Astros star Isaac Paredes has been in trade rumors, a lot of the talk surrounding it does make sense in terms of how many infield players the team has. While the rumors around Paredes and the Astros will continue, the one team that had been connected to the player was the Boston Red Sox, though an MLB insider gives an update on the situation.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic would even say that the “surplus” of infielders on Houston is “untenable,” leading him to say that the team should trade Paredes. However, Rosenthal would report that talks between the Astros and Boston have “stalled,” with the two teams not being in “recent contact” with each other.

“The Houston Astros’ infield surplus is untenable. General manager Dana Brown needs to resolve it by Opening Day, or he will create tension in his clubhouse and put manager Joe Espada in an uncomfortable spot,” Rosenthal wrote. “The necessary move is to trade third baseman Isaac Paredes for a left-handed-hitting outfielder, an idea the Astros have discussed most thoroughly with the Boston Red Sox, according to people briefed on the discussions. Talks stalled, however, and the clubs have not been in recent contact.”

Isaac Paredes awaits his MLB fate

With Paredes finding himself in trade rumors, it is interesting that the talks have stalled with the Red Sox, the one team that seemed actively pursuing him. As teams are in spring training, the recent news is a far cry from the reporting by The Athletic a few weeks ago that signaled Houston to “have hit the gas pedal” on dealing Paredes.

“I tend to take that as a sign the Astros have hit the gas pedal in their attempts to help clear up their infield mess by moving Paredes (or possibly Christian Walker) sooner than later,” Jayson Stark wrote as The Athletic did a poll with MLB executives and others, regarding who would get traded.

At any rate, it remains to be seen if or when Paredes is traded from Houston, and what his new destination will be.