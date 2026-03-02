While the Houston Astros' 1-6-2 start in spring training isn't ideal, there have been bright spots. During Monday's matchup against the Washington Nationals, one of those bright spots shone. New ace Hunter Brown pitched 2.2 innings against the Nationals, striking out three and allowing three base runners. Brown's thoughts on the start were shared by team beat reporter Matt Kawahara via X, formerly Twitter.

“Physically, I feel great, I feel strong,” Brown stated to Kawahara post-start.

The 27-year-old really emerged as one of the rotation's top options during a breakout 2025 campaign. Brown notched a 6.1 WAR over 185.1 innings, becoming one of the American League's best starters. With former co-ace Framber Valdez now in Detroit, the rotation is Brown's to lead. Can he produce an even stronger season than last year's 206 strikeout performance?

Astros entering a pivotal 2026 campaign for team leadership

After missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, manager Joe Espada and GM Dana Brown enter 2026 on the hot seat. If the Astros don't make it back to the playoffs this year, there's a solid chance that one or both could lose their jobs due to that outcome. If Brown can lead a rebuilt rotation to success, then it's possible that Houston will make a return to October baseball.

A six-man rotation in Houston is possible, as the Astros feature five solid starting options behind Brown. Japanese star Tatsuya Imai was inked to a three-year deal, while Ryan Weiss was also signed from the KBO. A three-team trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays brought young righty Mike Burrows back as a return. Can these new arms join Brown plus the returning Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr. in leading Space City back to playoff baseball? If that does happen, then Espada and Brown will likely be around for a bit longer, especially if the Astros resume their old streak of AL Championship Series (ALCS) appearances in a few months' time.