The Houston Astros missed out on the playoffs last season after finishing with an 87-75 record. Although the club was competitive, they just missed out on the postseason. With the 2026 campaign set to begin soon, it sounds like Jose Altuve knows how the team can get back in the playoffs this year.

While talking with media members on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, the 35-year-old second baseman believes that if the Astros can remain healthy, they can reach the playoffs. Additionally, Altuve claims he's willing to do whatever the team needs from him to help Houston succeed.

“I think this year, having everybody healthy, I think injuries were a big part of our game last year, unfortunately,” said Altuve. “But I think everybody is working hard right now to stay on the field, to stay healthy. That's our number one goal. If the whole team stays pretty much [healthy], and we have a good [season], we can make it to the playoffs again.”

Jose Altuve played in the outfield for the Astros for the first time in his career last season, while also still playing 66 games at second base. He was one of the most consistent players on the roster at the plate, yet again, ending the campaign with a .265 ERA and .329 OBP while recording 156 hits, 26 home runs, and 77 RBIs.

The seven-time Silver Slugger is set to start at second base for his 16th season in MLB. He and his teammates will have spring training to ramp up for the 2026 campaign. The Astros will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Opening Day in Houston.