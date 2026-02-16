The Houston Astros had a poor 2025 season, and Lance McCullers Jr. ended the season on injured reserve. But as the season approaches, McCullers got existential when discussing his future with the team, or anything to do with baseball, according to Astros beat writer Chandler Rome.

“Lance McCullers Jr.: ‘I would love to be good, not because I want to necessarily continue to play, but just because I would love to be good for this organization and this fanbase in my last year here. And then if playing comes beyond that, it does,” Rome wrote on X.

McCullers Jr. struggled last season, going 2-5 with a 6.51 ERA over 16 games, including 13 starts. Last season saw some challenges, including a move to the bullpen by McCullers Jr. The 2026 season is approaching, and he will return to the Astros. McCullers Jr. will likely compete with Jason Alexander and Mike Burrows for the fifth spot in the rotation.

McCullers Jr. struggled with command issues last season, which led to his demotion to the bullpen. Now, one year removed from his injury, he has a chance to redeem himself. 2026 will be the final season of a five-year contract McCullers Jr. signed before the 2022 season. That leaves him with many questions about his future.

McCullers Jr. is 32 years old as the season nears. Therefore, he will likely have to perform well to remain with the Astros. McCullers Jr. understood this when making his comments. Additionally, he likely knew that he would need to pitch well to remain in baseball. While McCullers Jr. was vague about what the future held, he knew he would have to do his part to show the Astros what he could still do.