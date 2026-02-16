The Houston Astros are preparing for a new season, and Jose Altuve hopes to bounce back. As the new season approaches, Astros manager Joe Espada indicates that Altuve would be playing a different position, according to Astros' beat writer Chandler Rome.

“Jose Altuve will spend most of his spring working exclusively at second base, Joe Espada said,” Rome wrote on X.

Altuve has been a second baseman for the Astros for the majority of 15 seasons. However, this changed last season, when he spent just 66 games at his natural position. Altuve spent 47 games in the outfield, while playing 49 as the designated hitter. Much of that had to do with nagging injuries, but that is no longer the case.

Altuve arrived at Spring Training fully healthy and ready to go. Now, the focus is on him remaining efficient in the infield. Despite the moves last season, his stats were not significantly affected. Altuve had a .981 fielding percentage. Prior to that, he had a .989 fielding percentage in 2024. The worst defensive season in recent years came in 2023, when he had a .975 fielding percentage.

Despite being 35 years old, Altuve is expected to regain his form and continue playing strong defense. Altuve will remain with the ballclub, even with the World Baseball Classic around the corner. The organization plans for its best player to be ready for the 2026 season and healthy for the start.

Altuve may play multiple positions as needed throughout the 2026 season. For now, he will focus on his primary role and continue pursuing his goal of remaining among the top players in baseball.