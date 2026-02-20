The Houston Astros landed star Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai in free agency this offseason. He'll be making his MLB debut in 2026, but expectations may need to be tempered, as Imai must adjust to playing in MLB instead of NPB. Regardless, manager Joe Espada is seemingly excited for his new pitcher.

While talking with media members on Friday, Espada revealed that Imai was nervous before participating in his first live BP, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. Espada claims that he liked hearing that from the 27-year-old pitcher and that he is excited for Imai to get things rolling.

“[Imai] did mention that he was a little bit nervous today about his first live BP, but I like that,” said Espada. “That's a human side of things, where sometimes we forget that these players do feel some of that when they're competing. But I'm excited about today.”

The Astros signed Tatsuya Imai to a three-year, $54 million contract. However, it can go up to $63 million with incentives. Imai is expected to be part of Houston's starting rotation in 2026. That would give Houston a rotation consisting of Imai, Hunter Brown, Brandon Walter, Jason Alexander, and Spencer Arrighetti. Lance McCullers Jr. and Cristian Javier will have a chance to compete for a role on the roster as well.

Tatsuya Imai joins the Astros after having a spectacular 2025 season in NPB, finishing last season with a 1.92 ERA and 0.892 WHIP while recording 178 strikeouts and a 66.7% winning percentage. He will need to adjust to MLB play, but Joe Espada and the organization are confident he can do so.