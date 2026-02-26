With Spring Training in full form, the Houston Astros will look to bounce back from a season where they missed the playoffs. Astros manager Joe Espada gave an injury update on Josh Hader, according to Astros' beat writer Matt Kawahara.
“Josh Hader played catch from a mound yesterday, but it was not a full bullpen session, and there isn't a schedule yet for Hader to take that step, Joe Espada said,” Kawahara wrote on X.
Hader continues to rehab after sustaining an injury that prematurely ended his season. After the season started with such promise, Hader suffered an upper-body injury, and that derailed his ability to contribute to the push to make the playoffs.
Hader was having a great season when the injury occurred, going 6-2 with a 2.05 ERA and 28 saves in 29 chances. Overall, his role in the bullpen was solid, and he was doing a great job. Both Bryan Abreu and Craig Kimbrel took over his role after the injury, but neither matched his success.