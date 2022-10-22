Lance McCullers Jr drops epic take on Astros’ stellar pitching staff ahead of ALDS Game 3 vs. Yankees

Lance McCullers recently shared his honest thoughts on the talent of the Houston Astros’ pitching staff, per Chandler Rome.

“You can almost just close your eyes and point and ask any pitcher to do any job on the staff,” McCullers said.

Houston’s pitching staff finished second in both team ERA and WHIP this season. Their bullpen is full of impressive arms while the rotation is nothing short of elite. Justin Verlander is in line to win the 2022 AL Cy Young award. Framber Valdez is an All-Star caliber pitcher who is arguably MLB’s most underrated pitcher. Lance McCullers Jr would be an ace for most teams in the league.

Meanwhile, closer Ryan Pressly leads a phenomenal relief core.

People tend to focus on the Astros’ powerful offense. Their lineup’s attention isn’t surprising given stars such as Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Alex Bregman leading the charge. But Houston’s recipe for success in 2022 has been their pitching prowess. Lance McCullers Jr was limited this season due to injury. However, he posted a 2.27 ERA through 8 games.

McCullers Jr was scheduled to pitch in ALCS Game 3 for the Astros against the New York Yankees. However, his start got pushed back after taking a stray champagne bottle to the elbow during Houston’s post-ALDS victory celebration. Nevertheless, he is expected to start Game 4 against the Yankees.

Lance McCullers Jr is a vital piece to the Astros’ rotation puzzle. Houston will continue to lean on their extraordinary pitching staff as they strive towards a 2022 World Series championship.