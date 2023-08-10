The Houston Astros are in the thick of the American League wild card picture and may be without two of their better players for a portion of the regular season. Jose Abreu and Chas McCormick are both dealing with injuries as the Astros sit two games back in the AL West.

Abreu is dealing with lower back discomfort and informed the Astros earlier this week. He is not in the lineup on Thursday and will be evaluated when the Astros return to Houston this weekend. McCormick, who has a .886 OPS this season, has a bruised left knee and was scratched from the lineup for Thursday's game.

The Astros are in good shape to make the playoffs this season, but if they were to lose one or both of Abreu and McCormick it could lead to a difficult last eight weeks of the regular season. Though they should reach the postseason, the Astros still have a decent chance to win the AL West. That is certainly the goal for the defending World Series champions.

Abreu played in 110 games this season and though he's struggled at times he's been an integral part of Houston's offense. The Astros have dealt with injuries for much of the season and have rarely had all of their regular starters together in the lineup.

Houston could get lucky and dodge bullets with Abreu and McCormick, but losing them for any amount of time will impact the Astros lineup. The next few weeks will be crucial in the race for the American League playoffs.