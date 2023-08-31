Ryan Pressly and the Houston Astros are feeling unstoppable at the moment. After losing three games in a row, including in back-to-back contests to the Boston Red Sox last week, the Astros got up and turned things around right away, as they are now on a five-game undefeated run. They scored the perfect revenge against the Red Sox by sweeping Boston at Fenway Park in a three-leg series that Houston punctuated with a 7-4 win Wednesday.

The successful trip to Boston gave Pressly the perfect time to remind the baseball world about why the Astros are still among the elites in the big leagues.

“We’ve been there and done that for a long time — the past seven years,” Pressly said after Houston clobbered the Red Sox (via Brian McTaggart of MLB.com). “I think this is kind of when we turn it on. This team, we’re built to win championships and to go deep in the playoffs. We know what it takes to get there and we’ve just got to string good innings and good at-bats together, and just keep doing what we’re doing right now and things will take off,” Pressly added.

Even with their recent string of victories, the Astros are still trailing the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the American League West division, but only by the slimmest of margins. With the Astros heating up, it might just be a matter of time before they displace the Mariners, who are also quite on a roll themselves of late.

Up next for the Astros is a three-game series at home against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees that begins on Friday.