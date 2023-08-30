The Houston Astros aim for a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox this afternoon. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

After winning 13-5 over the Red Sox in game one of the series, the Astros took game two as well. Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez both hit home runs in the first inning to get things going for the Astros. Meanwhile, JP France would pitch well. He would go 5.2 innings, and give up just two runs. Alex Bregman would add another RBI in the fifth, and the Astros would score two more on a double in the sixth to get the win.

With the win, the Astros are 76-58. That places them in a three-way tie for three playoff spots. They are tied with the Rangers and Mariners for both the division lead and the last two Wild Card spots in the American League. Although the Astros have played two more games than both the Mariners and Rangers.

The Red Sox dropped to 69-64, which places them 6.5 games out currently and fading fast in the American League Wild Card chase.

Here are the Astros-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Red Sox Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+115)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-138)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

TV: ATTH/NESN

Stream: ESPN+/MLB.TV

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last night JP France pitched well and the bullpen shut down the Red Sox. On the year, the Astros are eighth in the majors in team ERA, while sitting 18th in WHIP and 15th in opponent batting average. They will send Framber Valdez to the mound today. He is 9-9 on the year with a 3.40 ERA. After three straight round outings in which he gave up 16 runs in 19.2 innings, he rebounded last time out. In his first start of the month, Valdez threw a no-hitter, and he did not allow a hit against last time. He went seven innings without a hit but ended up with a no-decision against the Tigers.

The Astros offense has also been rolling. In their last four games, they have scored 45 runs. On the year they are fifth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting ninth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging. Alex Bregman had a home run last night and continued to have a great week. In the last week, he is hitting .400 with a .500 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and two home runs, which has led to seven RBIs. Bregman has also scored eight times in the last week

Yordan Alvarez was a big part of the run-scoring again last night. In the last week, he is hitting .462 with a .548 on-base percentage. Alvarez has two home runs and three doubles in the last week. that has led to him driving in nine runs while scoring four times. Jose Altuve has been scoring a ton as of late. He is hitting .310 in the last week with a .412 on-base percentage. While hitting three doubles, a triple, and a home run he has scored ten runs. He has also driven in five. Overall, the Astros are hitting .324 in the last week with a .401 on-base percentage. That has led to them scoring 52 runs in the last week.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox's pitching has not been good as of late. While losing four of their last five, they have given up 38 runs. On the year the Red Sox are 19th in team ERA, while also sitting 19th in WHIP and 25th in opponent batting average. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound today for the Red Sox. He is 6-6 on the year with a 3.65 ERA. He is coming into this match-up having a solid month. Crawford has made five starts this month and pitched 23 innings. In that time he has given up eight runs, which is good for a 3.00 ERA. Still, he has a 1-1 record and the Red Sox have gone 2-3 when he starts.

At the plate, the Red Sox are seventh in the league in runs scored this year, while sitting third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Adam Duvall has been on fire as of late. In the last week, he is hitting .444 with a .500 on-base percentage. In that time he has hit three doubles and five home runs leading to 11 RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Triston Casas is playing well for the Red Sox too. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .519 on-base percentage. Casas has hit two doubles and a home run leading to five RBIs and three runs scored.

The Red Sox have five players with five or more RBIs in the last week. Outside of Duvall and Casas, Justin Turner also has five RBIs in the last week. He has done this while hitting .250 and holding a .379 on-base percentage. He has hit two home runs and a double while scoring six times. Wilyer Abreu has five RBIs while hitting .286. He has a home run and a double but has scored just twice. Finally, Alex Verdugo also has five RBIs. He is hitting .333 in the last week with three home runs and a double. Verdugo has also scored six times in the last week.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to pitching. Both the Astros and the Red Sox have been hitting over .300 as a team recently and scoring a lot of runs. Still, the Red Sox have not gotten good pitching, while the Astros have. Today, Framber Valdez should give the Astros the edge in pitching. If he is at, or near, his best, they will be the better team. Still, Crawford has been more consistent as of late. He has given up a few runs, but not a huge amount. Valdez has shown he can give up masses of runs lately. With how the series has gone, it looks like Valdez is in for a good day. Take the Astros in this one.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Astros 11.5 (+115)