After a hot start to the season, Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez has been struggling as of late. A big part of his struggles is his hand injury, which has bothered him significantly. Alvarez has missed multiple games now due to this hand ailment. A few days ago, though, the star said that he’d be returning to the lineup on Friday against the Angels.

All seemed to be well, as Alvarez was set to make his return on the day he mentioned. However, at the last minute, the Astros took Yordan Alvarez off the lineup. The reason? You guessed it: continued hand discomfort. This marks the fourth consecutive game that Alvarez will miss for Houston. (via Chandler Rome)

Yordan Alvarez has been scratched from the Astros lineup with hand discomfort. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 3, 2022

Yordan Alvarez has been arguably the best hitter for the Astros this season before his injury. He’s hitting well above average while posting a monster OPS of .995 for the season. His 31 home runs lead Houston by a wide margin, and was an important weapon in their arsenal. Now, the team will have to tread dangerous waters without their power hitter.

The Astros have all but clinched the division, holding an 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. They also hold the conference crown for now, overtaking the New York Yankees. With a wide margin for error, Houston should consider sitting out Yordan Alvarez fully until his hand injury heals completely.

After all, the Astros aren’t gunning for a regular-season trophy. Their main objective, as always, is to capture the World Series crown again. They’ll need every player healthy for what looks to be a dangerous run through the American League playoffs this year.