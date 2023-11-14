Daniil Medvedev replicated Alexander Zverev's Top 10 feat after beating Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals on Monday.

World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev made tennis history after his win over compatriot and close friend Andrey Rublev in the ATP Finals on Monday. In beating Rublev 6-4, 6-2 in straight sets, Medvedev became just the second man born after 1990 to record his 40th win over a Top 10 opponent. Germany's Alexander Zverev (45 wins) was the first male tennis player to accomplish the feat, per Tennis.com's John Berkok.

*FORTY* TOP 10 WINS! 💥@DaniilMedwed has recorded the milestone 40th Top 10 win of his career with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Rublev at the ATP Finals. 👏 The 1996-born Medvedev is just the SECOND man born in 1990 or later to reach 40 career Top 10 wins, after 1997-born Zverev: — TENNIS (@Tennis) November 13, 2023

In the bigger scheme of things, Daniil Medvedev became just the 41st man to rack up at least 40 career wins since ATP rankings began in 1973. He is also the seventh active player to reach that milestone.

Twenty-four-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic tops the list with 254 career Top 10 victories. Rafael Nadal, who has 22 career Grand Slams, is a far second with 186. Andy Murray's 105 career Top 10 victories ranks third all-time.

Daniil Medvedev remained unbeaten in three matches against Andrey Rublev this year. Not only that, but the former also recorded his 65th win of 2023. It's the second-most number of wins including male and female tennis players after Poland's Iga Swiatek (68 wins).

Daniil Medvedev has been on a roll lately. He got off to a bad start after losing to Sebastian Korda in the third round of the Australian Open in January. The loss dropped Medvedev from the Top 10 – a low point of his tennis career.

Since then, Daniil Medvedev has racked up wins in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami, and Rome. Hopefully, he will clinch another victory in Turin.

Medvedev recently reached a milestone off the tennis court. He became part of the ownership group of the esports company M80. He replicated Alexander Zverev's gaudy feat several days later.

Congratulations, Daniil Medvedev.