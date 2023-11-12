M80 has announced that tennis star Daniil Medvedev has joined their ownership group, bringing a champions insight to the young organization.

M80 announced on November 10 that the current world rank No. 3 tennis star Daniil Medvedev has joined the young esports organization's ownership group.

Game. Set. Match. We are thrilled to announce that @DaniilMedwed, Global tennis star and the current world No. 3, has joined the M80 ownership group! As we continue building a world-class esports organization, Daniil joining M80 supercharges our vision. The future is bright! pic.twitter.com/XNUhy7BZQo — M80 (@M80gg) November 10, 2023

M80 was founded late last year by Marco Mereu and has teams competing in Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, Rainbow Six: Siege, Rocket League and Street Fighter. Considering Medvedev has long expressed his love for Rainbow Six: Siege and has even become an official ambassador for the game, the future looks bright for the rising organization.

Medvedev is far from the first athlete to invest in esports though, football legends like Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero have become co-owners in the Argentinian KRÜ Esports. David Beckham also became a co-owner in United Kingdom-based Guild Esports.

Investing in esports is not always a sure bet though, the recent collapse of FaZe Clan's value since they went public last year is evidence of that. M80 has shown a lot of growth in its short history though, and with additions like Daniil Medvedev, there may be a lot to look forward to from them.

