Although Daniil Medvedev didn't have the best start to the tennis calendar year, he has bounced back in resounding fashion. Medvedev was down in the dumps just eight months ago. Now, he's in the US Open men's semifinal against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

Medvedev's third-round loss to American Sebastian Korda in the Australian Open in January was his lowest point of the year. Fortunately, the lanky Russian won titles in Rotterdam, Doha, Dubai, Miami, and Rome in subsequent months. Now, he's on the verge of winning his second Grand Slam title.

Daniil Medvedev has bounced back with a vengeance

Daniil Medvedev's up-and-down year prompted him to make an interesting life takeaway, per USOpen.org's Chris Oddo.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I try to find positive things, and the best positive thing about tennis, and this could be very well used in life, is that everything can change very fast,” Medvedev said.

“This year in Australia is a big example. I lost in the third round. I was feeling awful. First time out of the Top 10 in maybe three, four years. My game was not there. I was, like, ‘Oh, my god, I'm feeling bad about my tennis right now,'” he continued.

“Five tournaments, four titles, something like this, and I'm on top of the world. I'm like, ‘Wow, great feeling'…That's how tennis is. I think that's how sometimes it can be in life, many things can happen, and you can be disappointed. Then the next day is a new day and something good can happen,” Medvedev said.

Daniil Medvedev always has an interesting quote or two. He recently said, “One player is gonna die” because of the brutally muggy conditions at Arthur Ashe Arena. He beat his good friend Andrey Rublev in straight sets to advance to the next round.

Can Medvedev avenge his loss to Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon in July? Stay tuned.