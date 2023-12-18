A lack of blockbuster wins should not be hurting these teams which have strong metrics and solid resumes.

Monday marks Week 7 of the college basketball season, and it brings the newest edition of the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. Purdue is the new #1 team after knocking off the previously top-ranked Arizona Wildcats 92-84 in a thrilling contest in Indianapolis.

Other big movers include Baylor, which dropped from sixth to tenth after a 24-point defeat against Michigan State, while Kentucky jumped five spots up to ninth after a strong win over North Carolina.

There were also several noticeable snubs. While the AP Poll is by no means the be-all and end-all for determining how good a college basketball team is, it is an important capsule for determining who is playing the best basketball at any given week. Here are three of the biggest snubs from the latest AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.

Auburn

By all analytical markers, Auburn should be a ranked team. The Tigers, who are 8-2 on the year, are eighth in KenPom and 19th in the NET Rankings. They have wins of at least 16 points over Virginia Tech and USC — both top 55 teams in KenPom — plus a 28-point thrashing of Indiana at a neutral site. Their two losses are against top-10 Baylor and on the road at Appalachian State, with the latter still counting as a Quad 1 defeat.

Auburn has the 11th-toughest non-conference strength of schedule per KenPom, and despite the lack of a standout win, the Tigers deserve better than being the second team out in the AP poll.

Indiana State

It might be a stretch to say that Indiana State is a unanimous top-25 team, but for the Sycamores to not receive any AP votes is a travesty. The Sycamores, who are 10-1 on the year, are #16 in the NET Rankings — the second-highest of any team outside the top-25 in the AP Poll. ISU's lone loss came at Alabama, a game where it still scored 80 points on the road. While they do not have a Quad 1 win, Indiana State has a pair of Quad 2 wins, which puts them on par with Oklahoma and Gonzaga — a pair of top-20 teams who also do not have a Quad 1 victory.

21 teams fell in the “Others Receiving Votes” category this week. It is hard to believe that Indiana State is not better than at least a handful of them.

Colorado

Colorado was the first team out in the previous edition of the poll even after beating then #15 Miami on December 10. The Buffaloes traveled the better part of 2,000 miles to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and blew out the Hurricanes 90-63.

The Buffaloes improved to 8-2 on the year with a 22-point win over Northern Colorado in their only game this past week, yet managed to fall two spots further in among the other teams receiving votes. Colorado is still #24 in the KenPom rankings — ahead of AP Top 25 teams like Clemson, Virginia, and Texas, just to name a few. The team is also just one of 12 teams to fall in the KenPom top 30 for both offense and defense this season.

The one common thread between all three of these teams is a lack of blockbuster wins. While they have strong resumes and good metrics, none of them have a Quad 1 win. And with a thin schedule of games this week, these teams lack the type of matchups that will boost them into the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll.