Former Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin has landed a new gig with the Cal football team. Harsin is now the offensive coordinator for the Golden Bears after taking a couple years off from coaching. His last gig was with the Tigers as he was the head coach in 2021 and 2022. His stint with Auburn didn't last very long as you can see, and now Harsin is with Cal.

“Former Boise State and Auburn coach Bryan Harsin is set to become @CalFootball’s OC, sources tell @ESPNRittenberg and me,” Chris Low said in a post. “Harsin and Cal coach Justin Wilcox previously worked together as coordinators on Chris Petersen’s staff at Boise State.”

Bryan Harsin got his coaching career started back in 2000 as he was the running backs/wide receivers coach at Eastern Oregon. He had that job for one season before becoming a graduate assistant at Boise State. Harsin was with the Broncos from 2001-2010 working in various positions before taking a job at Texas in 2011.

Harsin got his first head coaching job back in 2013 as he was hired by Arkansas State. He was only there for one year before he went back to Boise State to be the head coach of the Broncos. That gig lasted until 2020, and then Harsin was hired by Auburn. Things did not go very well with the Tigers.

Since leaving the Auburn football program, Bryan Harsin has not shied away from voicing his displeasure for his previous gig. Harsin was not happy with how things went with the Tigers.

“I wasn't going to let it eat at me, no matter how s****y some of the things were that my family had to endure,” Harsin said last year, according to an article from ESPN. “There were things we didn't like. There were things that were disappointing, on and off the field. There were things that I wish I would have done better, and there were things where we got a chance to see some of the worst in people.”

Harsin and Auburn were struggling at the time as the Tigers went 6-7 in year one and they were 3-5 during year two before Harsin was let go. It was difficult for him and his family as Harsin had been successful at previous stops.

“We dealt with it as a family, and it made us even closer, because that was the first real failure in a lot of ways because we were winning and had a lot of success everywhere else we'd been,” Harsin said. “You learn in every situation, the good and the bad. But when you really get tested as we were at Auburn, and it's the same challenge for your players, your true colors are going to show in how you handle it. Certainly, there are things we could have done better and things we would have done differently if you could go back. But as a family, we stood on the things we believed in and held firm on those things. That was our foundation, and that's the way we're moving forward.”

Now, Bryan Harsin is back in the coaching world, and as an offensive coordinator, there won't be as much pressure on him as there was at Auburn.