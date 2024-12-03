The Michigan football team stayed hot on the recruiting trail Tuesday as they flipped four-star defensive end Nate Marshall from Auburn. Marshall has flipped once already as he was originally committed to the Wolverines before flipping to the Tigers back in August. Now, it appears his decision is final and he will play for Sherrone Moore and Michigan.

“BREAKING: Elite 2025 EDGE Nate Marshall has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 250 EDGE from Chicago, IL had been Committed to the Tigers since August.”

Nate Marshall has a short and sweet message for Michigan football fans now that he is committed.

“Finally made it home 100%. Go Blue baby!” Marshall said.

Marshall is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #55 player in the 2025 class, the #8 defensive lineman and the #3 player in the state of Illinois. Marshall currently attends Fenwick High School in Oak Park, Illinois. He is the 21st commitment in the 2025 Michigan football recruiting class.

“Has a background that includes basketball and offense, where he sometimes splits way out wide and can be effective playing from that spot,” 247 Sports' Allen Trieu said in his scouting report for Marshall. “Carries that athleticism over to defense where he is comfortable in space and pursuit. Can change directions and chase down plays. Shows motor and does not give up on plays. Shifts from outside to inside and has played up and down the line.”

It's obviously very early as Nate Marshall is still in high school, but he is expected to be a a big contributor at Michigan and potentially beyond as well. He is an elite recruit.

“Carries his weight very well so could continue to pack on pounds and be a combo guy in college,” The scouting report states. “Does not currently have bad weight. Long-term projection is likely most likely as a five-tech but that depends on physical development. Combo of athleticism and versatility make him a high-end prospect. Has to continue developing from a technical standpoint with his hands and get stronger, but he looks like he will be a starter for high-major program and has the baseline tools to play beyond college.”

Marshall's high school head coach has had a lot of good things to say about the star defensive lineman. In fact, he went as far as to say that Marshall will likely be the best player he ever coaches.

“Obviously the talent is off the charts,” Marshall's coach, Matthew Battaglia said. “Unfortunately for me, I will probably never coach a player this talented again. He’s an extreme competitor. A lot of that comes from a great athletic background with his family. Mom (Khara Smith) being a Hall of Fame basketball player, grandfather (Ken Norman) is a Hall of Fame basketball player who played at Illinois and in the NBA. He has a tremendous competitive background from his parents and the lessons they learned competing at the highest levels are ingrained in him.”

Another huge get for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football program. The Wolverines are recruiting as well as anyone right now, and they aren't done yet.