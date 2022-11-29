Published November 29, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

Cadillac Williams’ time as Auburn football coach is over. The school has found a new permanent head coach, as Hugh Freeze is set to leave Liberty to join the Tigers. But the experience of coaching his alma mater will never leave Williams.

Following the Tigers’ loss to Alabama on Saturday, Williams shared words with his team. He thanked the athletes for changing him for the better, and expressed pride at how the team responded down the stretch.

“You guys have been such a blessing to me, man. Such a blessing to me, man. Got an opportunity to be apart of you guys’ lives,” Williams began. “Had to have that ol’ Auburn feel. That’s the spirit there. We all improved because of this.”

“Y’all have made me a better father, a better husband, a better coach, everything. You have no idea what purpose you have given me,” he continued.

Williams took over as Auburn football head coach on Halloween. The school fired head coach Bryan Harsin after four seasons at the helm. The former Auburn running back spent three seasons as the team’s running backs coach.

Freeze’s hire means Auburn will not extend the permanent position to their former star. However, Williams is expected to remain with the university, according to reports.

In his final speech as head of the program, Williams expressed every bit of love and pride for his players that he had. And he let each of them know he has their back for life.

“You guys done made myself, my two boys, my family proud. I truly appreciate you guys. And you guys got my number. If there’s anything I can do, reach out. It’s not just lip service,” he said.