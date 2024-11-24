Auburn football fans finally have a signature win to celebrate. The Tigers secured a huge victory against No. 15 Texas A&M on Saturday night, winning 43-41 in quadruple overtime. Payton Thorne connected with KeAndre Lambert-Smith for a successful two-point conversion that ended up being the winning score. Texas A&M had a chance to answer, but Amari Daniels dropped a pass in the end zone that ended the game.

Understandably, Auburn football fans started going crazy after beating a highly-ranked opponent. The rest of the SEC seemed to celebrate along with them too.

“Jordan Hare is haunted,” Pat McAfee posted on social media. “What a MASSIVE win for Auburn and a HUGE loss to another SEC team in the hunt. 4 overtime’s to settle it.. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY OF COLLEGE BALL!”

“Auburn has redeemed us,” Crissy Froyd said, posting an image of Texas A&M beating LSU 74-72 back in 2018. “A win for the good guys…”

Unfortunately, not everyone was happy about the outcome.

“These OT rules are so stupid,” JP Finlay wrote after the game.

Auburn football gets revenge after Mike Elko's “Texas” slip on Tuesday

The Tigers got some revenge after Texas A&M coach Mike Elko seemed to be looking past them to their next opponent.

Elko mistakenly said Texas instead of Auburn during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I don't think it's an issue,” Elko said about staying focused on this week's game. “I think when you're in the situation we're in, it's easy to focus on the task at hand, you know, I think those big games earlier in the year, you know, maybe you look ahead. If we didn't have what's at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single handedly on Texas – I mean on Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”

Elko was clearly overlooking the Tigers with that slip of the tongue. Auburn only has five wins on the season after beating Texas A&M, so it's understandable why Elko would look forward to a bigger game. Regardless, the Tigers showed that you can't get complacent in the SEC.

Next up for Auburn is a huge game against Alabama on Saturday.