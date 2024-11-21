ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with Texas A&M-Auburn predictions and a pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M-Auburn.

The Texas A&M Aggies are so close to one of the most anticipated games in the entire history of their football program. Their game next week against the Texas Longhorns will be a big deal no matter what happens this coming weekend, but in order for the game to truly mean everything, the Aggies need to do their job against the Auburn Tigers so that the hoedown with the Horns can become the ultimate blockbuster of the SEC regular season.

College football fans inside and outside the state of Texas have dearly wanted the Aggies and Longhorns to renew their bitter rivalry. It used to be a staple every Thanksgiving, spicing up the college football schedule with a Southwestern feud which was endlessly interesting and typically entertaining. When Texas A&M left for the SEC just over a decade ago and Texas stayed in the Big 12, the A&M-UT rivalry was interrupted, and it left a big hole in each college football season. With Texas moving to the SEC, however, the seeds were planted for a renewal of this treasured rivalry.

One week away, A&M-Texas could become far bigger than anyone possibly could have imagined at the start of the season. Texas was always expected to contend for the College Football Playoff, but Texas A&M was an unknown team this year under first-year head coach Mike Elko, who replaced Jimbo Fisher. A&M had noticeably struggled under the burden of immense pressure. Elko was widely regarded as a very good hire by the Aggies, but would he be able to put all the pieces together in his first season, or would he need at least two years to get it right?

If A&M can beat Auburn this weekend, it will be playing for a spot in the SEC Championship Game the following week versus Texas. A&M has never been in the SEC title game, and it has never made the College Football Playoff. Winning against Auburn would set up arguably the biggest Texas A&M-Texas game in Aggie football history.

No pressure, A&M. The Aggies will need to avoid looking ahead to Texas. They need to make sure they do what they can against Auburn. Then the Texas game will become the larger-than-life showcase many college football fans hope it will become.

Texas A&M-Auburn Last Game – Matchup History

The last time these two teams met was in 2023. Texas A&M won, 27-10.

Overall Series: Texas A&M leads the all-time series, 8-6.

Here are the Texas A&M-Auburn College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Texas A&M-Auburn Odds

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -137

Auburn: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs Auburn

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Auburn offense is terrible. A&M head coach Mike Elko is an elite defensive strategist. A&M's offense could struggle and yet not cost the Aggies the game. A&M could legitimately win this game 13-6 or 16-13, which would be enough to cover. Even if the A&M offense doesn't play well, the Aggies can still prevail. As long as they don't commit turnovers, they should be fine.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread/Win

The A&M-Texas game is so big that the Aggies will get caught looking ahead. It's human nature. Auburn is at home and wants to close its season strong. Here's an upset for Week 13.

Final Texas A&M-Auburn Prediction & Pick

The A&M defense will clamp down on the Auburn offense and ensure the Aggies don't blow this one. Take A&M.

Final Texas A&M-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -2.5