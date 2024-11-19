Mike Elko is having a terrific first year with the Texas A&M football team, and he has his Aggies in a good spot to make the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M is currently tied atop the SEC standings with Texas, and the two teams will play each other in College Station to close out the year. However, the Aggies have to take care of business against Auburn first.

The Texas A&M football team will be taking on Auburn on the road under the lights this weekend. It's not going to be an easy game, and it can sometimes be hard to focus on a contest like this with such a big matchup looming after it. Mike Elko claims that his team isn't having trouble staying focused on the task at hand, but a slip up during his press conference might make you think otherwise.

“I don't think it's an issue,” Elko said about staying focused on this week's game. “I think when you're in the situation we're in, it's easy to focus on the task at hand, you know, I think those big games earlier in the year, you know, maybe you look ahead. If we didn't have what's at stake, maybe you would worry about it. I think our focus is single handedly on Texas – I mean on Auburn right now, and locked in on what we got to get done.”

Oh, the irony. This weekend's game against Auburn is huge, and it is expected to be a close game. The Tigers aren't having a great year, but this matchup could still be tricky. Still, it's likely that this massive matchup with Texas is still looming in the back of Elko's mind.

The thing about that huge Texas game is that a loss against Auburn would change things. Right now, if Texas A&M beats Auburn then Texas, they are in as the only SEC team with one conference loss. However, if they were to lose to Auburn and then beat Texas, chaos would break out in the SEC as there could potentially be six teams atop the standings with the same two-loss record in conference play. A lot of tiebreakers would come into play, and it would get confusing.

Right now, it's not confusing at all for Mike Elko and his Texas A&M football team. Win and get in.

The Aggies and Tigers will kick things off from Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama on Saturday at 7:30 ET, and the game will be airing on ESPN. Texas A&M is currently favored by just 2.5 points.