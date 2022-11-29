Published November 29, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Auburn football program addressed its head coaching situation with a very controversial hire. Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze will take control of the program after agreeing to a six-year deal with the Tigers.

Freeze will look to revive an Auburn football program stuck in mediocrity after Bryan Harsin’s failed stint. The Tigers have a 5-7 record after losing the Iron Bowl this past weekend. Freeze brings a lot of baggage with him to Auburn.

Prior to taking over the Liberty football program, Freeze was the head coach at a fellow SEC program, Ole Miss. After coming under fire for recruiting violations, Freeze and Ole Miss tried to shift the blame to his predecessor, Houston Nutt, despite it being a false narrative that eventually led to the discovery that he hired female escorts for players.

“I let some people down, a lot of people down and I’m very sorry for that,” Freeze said of his scandal at Ole Miss, via Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports. “I’ve spent the past six years working to earn back the trust from people, and I thank Liberty for that chance.”

In addition to his scandal at Ole Miss, Hugh Freeze is controversial for cheating on his wife and his mistreatment of Chelsea Andrews, a sexual assault survivor from Liberty. During his time at Liberty, Freeze sent an unsolicited direct message on Twitter to Andrews defending the school’s athletic director, Ian McCaw, as Andrews criticized the school for its failure to handle sexual assault allegations. In the background check before hiring Freeze as the next Aubrun football coach, the school did not reach out to Andrews.