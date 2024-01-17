Auburn has a new offensive coordinator.

Hugh Freeze's Auburn football coaching staff is undergoing quite a transformation this offseason. Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery and defensive coordinator Ron Roberts are both out, while Tigers legend Cadillac Williams also recently resigned. Freeze brought in Colorado's Charles Kelly to be a co-defensive coordinator, and now he has his man to replace Montgomery as the offensive coordinator: Ole Miss' Derrick Nix.

Ole Miss announced the news Wednesday morning, thanking Nix for his 16 years with the program.

“We are grateful for Coach Nix and express our gratitude to Derrick and his family for their invaluable contributions and dedication to the success that we have achieved at Ole Miss.

“Acknowledging the opportunity to become a first-time playcaller with full-time playcalling duties as Offensive Coordiantor at Auburn University, we extend our sincere well-wishes to the Nix family in this new endeavor.”

Auburn football will now look to bring in a new wide receivers coach to replace Nix.

“We will begin the search for an new wide receivers coach immediately with the objective of finding the best fit to coach the top wide receiver room in America.”

This move had been expected, with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin alluding to all the rumors last week:

Can people quit calling me and telling me ⁦@DerrickDnix⁩ is at ⁦@AuburnFootball⁩ 😂 pic.twitter.com/avCngtwV1c — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) January 13, 2024

Nix spent the last two seasons at Ole Miss as assistant head coach under Kiffin, so this is a tough loss. Still, Kiffin is happy to see him get a chance as a full-time playcaller at Auburn.

Hugh Freeze's ties to Derrick Nix

Again, this hire is no surprise. Remember, Hugh Freeze was the coach at Ole Miss from 2012-16, so Nix was on his staff before. Freeze is now hoping Nix will be able to elevate his offense at Auburn after a disappointing season.

Auburn football went just 6-7 in Freeze's first season at head coach after he replaced the disastrous Bryan Harsin. The mediocre campaign ended in a 31-13 drubbing at the hands of Maryland in the Music City Bowl.

The Tigers haven't won 10 games since the 2019 season under Gus Malzahn. Freeze is hoping his revamped coaching staff will mean better things to come in 2024.