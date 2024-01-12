Auburn football coach Cadillac Williams chooses to resign from the program after five years on the coaching staff.

Auburn football running backs coach Cadillac Williams has resigned from the program, per Matt Zenitz at 247Sports. Williams has been with the team since 2019, serving as their interim head coach for the 2022 season. He also spent time as a player in the Plains in the early 2000's, before being drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft.

“After taking time to pray and reflect, I have made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players and AU family with all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzahn and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life,” said Williams.

In 2023 Williams was the running backs coach and associate head coach for the Tigers. It's unknown if he's looking for a larger role to continue his coaching career as a head coach or simply find a change of scenary after five years in Alabama. During the 2022 season Williams led Auburn football to a 5-7 record.

He'll certainly be a hot name on the market, espeically if he's looking to take on a role as a runing backs coach elsewhere. Williams has experince as both a player and coach, which always seems to intrugue many recruits in their search for a univeristy and athletic directors in their search for new staff.