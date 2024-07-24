The Auburn Tigers football program is one of the most storied in college football, known for its rich history of success, including numerous conference championships, national titles, and a tradition of producing some of the greatest players in the sport.

Before Auburn football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Longhorns history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Tracy Rocker (DT, 1985-1988)

Tracy Rocker was a dominant force on the defensive line for the Auburn Tigers. Known for his strength, quickness, and relentless pursuit of the ball carrier, Rocker was a two-time All-American and the winner of both the Lombardi Award and Outland Trophy in 1988. He was a key player in Auburn's formidable defense, recording 354 tackles and 21 sacks during his college career.

Rocker's impact on the game extended beyond his college years, as he later became a successful coach, influencing the next generation of defensive linemen. His contributions to Auburn football and his professional success in coaching secure his place among the greatest players in Tigers history.

9. Carlos Rogers (CB, 2001-2004)

Carlos Rogers was one of the best cornerbacks in Auburn history, known for his speed, coverage skills, and ability to shut down opposing receivers. Rogers earned unanimous All-American honors in 2004 and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. He was instrumental in leading Auburn to an undefeated season and a SEC Championship in 2004.

Rogers' college success translated to a solid NFL career, where he was a first-round draft pick and earned a Pro Bowl selection. His dominance in the secondary and his role in Auburn's historic 2004 season make him one of the greatest Tigers ever.

8. James Brooks (RB, 1977-1980)

James Brooks was a versatile and explosive running back for the Tigers, known for his ability to break long runs and contribute as a receiver out of the backfield. Brooks finished his Auburn career with 3,523 rushing yards, which was a school record at the time, and 24 touchdowns. He also set a school record for kickoff-return yards with 1,726 and all-purpose yards with 5,596. He was a three-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1980.

Brooks went on to have a successful NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl selections. His versatility and consistent production make him one of the greatest running backs in Auburn history.

7. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams (RB, 2001-2004)

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams was one of the most electrifying and productive running backs in Auburn history. Known for his speed, agility, and ability to make defenders miss, Williams finished his Auburn career with 3,831 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns. He was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 2004.

Williams played a key role in leading Auburn to an undefeated season in 2004 and an SEC Championship. His dynamic playmaking ability and consistent production made him a fan favorite and one of the most exciting players to watch. After college, Williams was drafted fifth overall in the 2005 NFL Draft and had a successful professional career, including earning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

6. Pat Sullivan (QB, 1969-1971)

Pat Sullivan was one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in Auburn history, known for his leadership, accuracy, and ability to make plays in crucial moments. Sullivan won the Heisman Trophy in 1971, becoming the first Auburn player to receive the prestigious award. He finished his college career with 6,284 passing yards and 53 touchdowns.

Sullivan's impact on Auburn football was profound, as he helped elevate the program to national prominence. His leadership and success on the field make him one of the greatest players in Tigers history.

Cam Newton had one of the most remarkable single seasons in college football history. In 2010, Newton led Auburn to an undefeated season and a national championship, winning the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, and Davey O'Brien Award. He passed for 2,854 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

Newton's impact on Auburn was immediate and transformative, as he brought the program its first national championship since 1957. His dominance and leadership during the 2010 season secure his place among the greatest players in Auburn history.

4. Tucker Frederickson (FB/RB, 1962-1964)

Tucker Frederickson was a versatile and powerful player for Auburn, excelling as both a fullback and running back. Frederickson was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1964. He was known for his ability to block, run, and catch passes out of the backfield, making him a key player for the Tigers.

Frederickson was the first overall pick in the 1965 NFL Draft, highlighting his talent and versatility. His contributions to Auburn football and his success at the professional level make him one of the greatest players in Tigers history.

3. Takeo Spikes (LB, 1995-1997)

Takeo Spikes was a dominant linebacker for Auburn, known for his speed, tackling ability, and leadership. Spikes earned All-SEC honors twice and was a consensus All-American in 1997. He finished his college career with 331 tackles and 24 tackles for loss, making him one of the most productive defensive players in Auburn history.

Spikes went on to have a successful NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl selections and becoming one of the most respected linebackers in the league. His contributions to Auburn football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Tigers history.

2. Bo Jackson (RB, 1982-1985)

Bo Jackson is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in sports history. Known for his incredible speed, power, and agility, Jackson won the Heisman Trophy in 1985 and was a two-time consensus All-American. He finished his Auburn career with 4,303 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns, setting multiple school records.

Jackson's impact extended beyond college football, as he excelled in both the NFL and Major League Baseball. His dominance on the field and his legendary status as a dual-sport athlete make him one of the greatest players in Auburn history.

1. Kevin Greene (DE/LB, 1983-1984)

Kevin Greene was a dominant force on the defensive line for Auburn, known for his relentless pass rush and ability to disrupt opposing offenses. Greene was a two-time All-SEC selection and earned All-American honors in 1984. He finished his college career with 11 sacks and 69 tackles.

Greene's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career, earning five Pro Bowl selections and ranking among the all-time leaders in sacks. His contributions to Auburn football and his professional success make him the greatest player in Tigers history.