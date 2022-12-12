By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Auburn Tigers star running back Tank Bigsby has made a decision regarding the 2023 NFL draft.

Bigsby, a three-year starter at Auburn, is headed to the NFL. He announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft through a message sent on social media. By entering the draft, Bigsby will be foregoing his senior season.

Tank Bigsby makes it official. He is forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/qhgLFK16gK — Brian Stultz (@brianjstultz) December 12, 2022

Bigsby wrote, “I valued the opportunity to run out of the tunnel and play in game environments at Jordan-Hare stadium. That was absolutely electrifying that words can’t describe. Shoutout to the Auburn nation and fans for your continuous support for my 3 years at Auburn”.

During his three seasons at Auburn, Tank Bigsby put together one of the best outings in school history.

Over 35 collegiate games, Bigbsy was the go-to option out of the Auburn backfield. He totaled 2,903 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns on 540 total carries. Along with this, he averaged 5.4 yards per carry.

Bigsby was also effective through the air. He recorded 62 receptions for 448 receiving yards, averaging 7.2 yards per reception.

In his final season, Bigsby appeared in 12 games. He rushed for 970 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 179 total carries. Through the air he added a career-high 30 receptions for 180 receiving yards.

Tank Bigsby leaves Auburn ranking in the top-10 in nearly every rushing category. He is seventh all-time in rushing yards with 2,903 and eighth in rushing touchdowns with 25.

Heading into the 2023 NFL draft, Tank Bigsby will likely be one of the first running backs taken off the board. He can potentially be a lead back in the NFL and could quickly make his presence felt at the next level.