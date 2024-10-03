The Auburn football team hasn't been doing very well on the gridiron in recent years, but give Hugh Freeze credit for what he is doing on the recruiting trail. The Tigers have one of the best 2025 recruiting classes in not just the SEC, but the entire country. That class got better on Wednesday as five-star quarterback Deuce Knight flipped his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn. Huge get for Freeze and the Tigers.

“BREAKING: Lucedale (Miss.) George County On300 QB Deuce Knight flips his commitment from Notre Dame to Auburn,” Pete Nakos said in a post.

This is a huge get for the Auburn football team as they are trying to end up with the top 2025 class in the country. Landing Deuce Knight helped get them closer to their goal.

Knight is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports and he is the #29 player in the 2025 class. He is the #5 QB in the class and the #2 player in the state of Mississippi. Knight currently attends George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. Knight had been committed to Notre Dame since September of 2023, but he is now an Auburn commit. Here is what Andrew Ivins said about Knight in his scouting report:

“A left-handed, dual-threat talent with an elite physical profile that needs plenty of seasoning if he’s going to reach his full potential,” Ivins wrote. “Measured roughly 6-foot-4.5, 195 pounds spring before junior year and posted Grade-A testing numbers with a laser-timed 4.53 in the 40-yard dash to go along with a 41.9-inch vertical jump and a 4.39 in the short shuttle. Creates plenty of whip and velocity with a shorter release and has the arm strength to attack the deeper third. Must get more consistent with his ball placement, but can pick apart defenses if he finds a rhythm. Will create when protection breaks down and look to extend plays, but has also shown that he’s willing to stand in the pocket and take a hit. Should be viewed as a potential lottery ticket in the 2025 cycle with a monster payout. Has proven to be a rather streaky player at times under the lights, but the good is really good, and the raw traits separate him from a lot of his peers. Built for a modern spread attack that wants to move its quarterback around and get them involved in the run game while also looking to generate explosive plays through the air.”

Auburn currently has the #3 recruiting class in the country

The Auburn football team is recruiting at an elite level right now. The Tigers currently have the #3 recruiting class in the country. Only Ohio State and Alabama have better 2025 classes.

There's no doubt about it, Auburn fans want to see the team actually start to excel on the football field. The Tigers are currently 2-3 and they are 0-2 in SEC play. It's clear that this season is over in terms of an SEC title or College Football Playoff berth. However, it's good to see that the team will be adding some of the best young talent in the country to their roster. The future looks bright for Hugh Freeze and his Tigers, but these recruiting wins mean nothing if they can't put it together on the field.